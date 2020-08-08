Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will report $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the lowest is $1.18. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC opened at $32.83 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

