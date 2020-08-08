Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.66 Million

Brokerages expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report $82.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.50 million and the lowest is $80.54 million. Harmonic reported sales of $115.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $364.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $367.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $441.47 million, with estimates ranging from $385.10 million to $495.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $73.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Harmonic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIT stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.27 million, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

