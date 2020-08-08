Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) to report $25.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.18 million and the lowest is $25.70 million. Plymouth Ind Re posted sales of $17.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year sales of $103.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $104.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $108.38 million, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $114.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plymouth Ind Re.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. Plymouth Ind Re has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

About Plymouth Ind Re

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

