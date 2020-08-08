Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to announce $32.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.14 million to $34.80 million. Solar Capital reported sales of $39.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $131.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.45 million to $137.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $158.19 million, with estimates ranging from $143.43 million to $172.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 239,811 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 230,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 16,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $723.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

