Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Vicor reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

In other news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $473,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $133,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,736,909. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 259,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 158,926 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 318,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,731 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 109,991 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $4,111,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 91,834 shares during the period. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 417.55 and a beta of 0.78. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45.

Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

