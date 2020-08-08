ZB Token (ZB) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, ZB Token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $113.35 million and approximately $10.08 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $585.69 or 0.04983922 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029594 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013543 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.