Zcash Hits Market Capitalization of $917.97 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $917.97 million and approximately $432.50 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $93.93 or 0.00801236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance, Kuna and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00088556 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00095978 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001041 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,773,044 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Kraken, WEX, Bithumb, Coinrail, C2CX, Huobi, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Instant Bitex, BiteBTC, Crex24, GOPAX, YoBit, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Altcoin Trader, BTC Trade UA, Braziliex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Liquid, Exmo, Coinroom, Mercatox, Ovis, LBank, Graviex, Bitfinex, BX Thailand, OKEx, HitBTC, CoinExchange, CoinEx, Gate.io, CEX.IO, Sistemkoin, LocalTrade, Coinut, BTC-Alpha, Tux Exchange, BCEX, OTCBTC, Bitinka, Allcoin, Kuna, Cryptohub, BitBay, Gemini, Bitlish, Upbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

