ZClassic (ZCL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,871.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $14,871.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00799285 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00088807 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00091073 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

