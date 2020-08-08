ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Achieves $1.99 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $18,545.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001913 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00796224 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00088230 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00094864 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001038 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

