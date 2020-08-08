ZCore Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, ZCore has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $13.77 and $7.50. ZCore has a total market cap of $136,228.04 and $9.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,201,048 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

