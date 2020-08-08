ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZEAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 22.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

ZEAL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($4.35). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 million. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a negative net margin of 1,157.20%. Research analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

