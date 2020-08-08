Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Zealium has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a market cap of $16,557.65 and approximately $60.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002306 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,066,962 coins and its circulating supply is 14,066,962 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

