Zeepin Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin and Gate.io. Zeepin has a market cap of $351,462.48 and approximately $1,915.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00110045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.83 or 0.01970778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00194826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00110821 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

