Zel (ZEL) Price Down 11.9% This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market cap of $4.58 million and $2.37 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00796866 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00087849 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00090065 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005935 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001036 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 111,314,750 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. The official website for Zel is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

