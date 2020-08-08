ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Market Cap Hits $2.70 Million

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $2.70 million and $613,009.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 45.1% against the dollar. One ZelaaPayAE token can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002449 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 230,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,664,165 tokens. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae.

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

