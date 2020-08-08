ZelCash Price Reaches $0.0370 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002927 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

