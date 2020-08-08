ZEON Network Market Capitalization Achieves $22.08 Million (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. ZEON Network has a total market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, P2PB2B, BitMart and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00108136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.11 or 0.01984286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00194934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00111631 BTC.

About ZEON Network

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

