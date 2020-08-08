Zero Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Zero has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001040 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $102,300.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00797185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00088287 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00089606 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001786 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

