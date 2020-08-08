ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49,318.22

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One ZeusNetwork token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Bleutrade. ZeusNetwork has a market capitalization of $49,318.22 and $2.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus.

ZeusNetwork Token Trading

ZeusNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeusNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

