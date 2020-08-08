ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $53,261.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 98.7% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.46 or 0.05013852 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002210 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013809 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZUC is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.