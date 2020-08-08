Zilla Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Zilla token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $262,698.82 and approximately $1,973.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00110096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.63 or 0.01969978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00192280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00110275 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.