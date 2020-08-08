Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,520,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 30,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 21.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $248,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,589.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $32,865,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,096,924 shares of company stock valued at $71,567,598 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

