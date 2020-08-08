ZIMBOCASH Hits Market Cap of $2.41 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $55,560.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.29 or 0.01982622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00090227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00190326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00111115 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,832,041 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.