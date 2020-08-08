Zipper (ZIP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Zipper token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DigiFinex, IDCM and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $84,860.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00025902 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004419 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000262 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, OKEx and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

