ZMINE (ZMN) Price Up 21.7% This Week

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. ZMINE has a total market cap of $320,364.72 and approximately $273.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00064741 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00275287 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039175 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008633 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

