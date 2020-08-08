Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Boosted by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,263 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $158.88. 1,515,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,174. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $163.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

