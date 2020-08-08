Zoom Telephonics (ZMTP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

Shares of ZMTP opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Zoom Telephonics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

In related news, major shareholder Zulu Holdings Llc purchased 822,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $1,759,867.52. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

