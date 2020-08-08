ZPER Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $771.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. ZPER has a market cap of $514,195.52 and $771.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, HitBTC, Liquid and Coinsuper. In the last week, ZPER has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00066179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00274043 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039078 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008612 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Allbit, Liquid, BitForex, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

