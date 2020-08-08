ZrCoin Price Tops $0.78 on Top Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00006667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $37,741.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00110045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.83 or 0.01970778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00194826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00110821 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

