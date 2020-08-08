ZTCoin (ZT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.97 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $585.46 or 0.05013852 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002210 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013809 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.