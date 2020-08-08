ZUM TOKEN 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 93.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $119,520.59 and $1.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 111.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00803579 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004524 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002133 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000561 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000811 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,754,012,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,754,012,241 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

