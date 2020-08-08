ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Market Cap Achieves $124,647.32

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 40.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 106% against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $124,647.32 and approximately $20.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00796204 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003011 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000545 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000810 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,754,012,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,754,012,241 tokens. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

