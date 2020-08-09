$21.16 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report $21.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $10.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $117.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.34 million, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,845 shares of company stock valued at $691,920. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 451,102 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,262,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 147,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 97,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 577.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,527 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

