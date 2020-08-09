$381.29 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to post $381.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $419.00 million and the lowest is $361.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $423.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

PSXP opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,360,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after buying an additional 803,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,573,000 after buying an additional 785,874 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,685,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,388,000 after buying an additional 419,594 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter worth $8,401,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 114.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after acquiring an additional 219,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

