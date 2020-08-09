$382.35 Million in Sales Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to announce sales of $382.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $377.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $387.29 million. AAR reported sales of $541.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. AAR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $416.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.87 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIR. SunTrust Banks lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of AIR opened at $18.77 on Friday. AAR has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $637.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AAR by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in AAR by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AAR by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 90,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 32,862 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

