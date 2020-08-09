$5.00 Million in Sales Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) will report sales of $5.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $5.20 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $24.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $28.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.75 million, with estimates ranging from $28.30 million to $41.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.34% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million.

ADMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Dawson James raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $1.18 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 292,580 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the period. 15.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

