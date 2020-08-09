$78.47 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) will report $78.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.13 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $72.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $309.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $316.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $322.89 million, with estimates ranging from $321.80 million to $323.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis bought 20,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 20.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TBK stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

