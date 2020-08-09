Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 859,100 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 907,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 396,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 286,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 95,022 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

ALEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $11.93 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $875.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

