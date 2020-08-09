Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Short Interest Update

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 86.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 71.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $155.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.49.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

