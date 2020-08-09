American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 5.2% in July

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.16 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

