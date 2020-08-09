Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

ARI opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 48.51, a quick ratio of 48.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.75%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

