Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 30,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptorum Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of APM stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.00. Aptorum Group has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas.

