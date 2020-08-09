Assura PLC (LON:AGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Assura PLC (LON:AGR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 78 ($0.96).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 94 ($1.16) to GBX 87 ($1.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

AGR stock opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.00) on Friday. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 46.80 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 24.70.

Assura (LON:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 2.80 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 2.80 ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Assura will post 293.9999834 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,612.36). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 319,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £252,573.27 ($310,821.15).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

