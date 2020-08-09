Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Short Interest Down 5.1% in July

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 574,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $3,636,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 190.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.75. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

