Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Update

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

AUPH stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43,965.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

