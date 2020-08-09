Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,422,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,333 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 220,078 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 590,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 201.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 58,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

BBD opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

