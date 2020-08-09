Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bancolombia in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,258,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIB opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.67). Bancolombia had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

