Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 520,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $366.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.95. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRY shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

