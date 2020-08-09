Brokerages Anticipate Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Post reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Post had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Shares of POST stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.23. Post has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Post by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Post by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Post by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

