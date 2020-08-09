Brokerages Anticipate Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce sales of $105.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.54 million to $115.63 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $117.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year sales of $422.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.44 million to $453.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $448.10 million, with estimates ranging from $430.37 million to $471.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.63 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $43,978,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.2% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 136.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 371,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 146,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRI opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.29. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

